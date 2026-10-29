Dear fellow Republicans, where do you stand? We all embrace the principles of liberty, justice, and freedom for all citizens. Since the end of WWII, the USA has faced severe challenges by the Soviet Union and China, but we have all been solidly united in embracing our democratic principles founded on our strength as a nation. Let’s put all our political disagreements aside, which are actually healthy, and focus on the real threats to all of us: Russia under Putin. The war in Ukraine is existential for that country, but also for our freedom and democratic ideals. The entire western world and many other countries support the Ukrainian struggle. If that country fails, we all will fail. Ukrainian losses are our losses leading to ever more Russian aggression, including the nuclear threat. So, how is it possible that our own president cozies up to Putin, lifts sanctions, hurts Ukraine, and allows the butchering of the civil population there for the measly import of diesel? Fight corruption, fight for democracy!