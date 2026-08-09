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O'Connor presents a one sided view of a tradition that deserves a more balanced consideration.

There is no question that the welfare of animals matters. Rodeos should be held to high standards. Any abuse should be condemned and punished. But it is unfair to portray all rodeos as cruel or to ignore the cultural significance they hold for our ranching communities.

Modern rodeos are governed by rules designed to protect animal welfare, with veterinarians on site and organizations committed to minimizing risk. O’Connor emphasizes injuries while giving too little attention to the fact that these animals are valuable livestock whose owners have every reason to keep them healthy and well cared for.

Rodeo also preserves skills that grew directly from the practical work of ranching. It celebrates horsemanship and a way of life that has shaped the history and culture of the West.

We can insist upon humane treatment of animals without consigning an entire tradition to the "dustbin of history." Progress need not mean erasing traditions.

Deborah Kaye

Foothills