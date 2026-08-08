Interestingly, 80% of registered Social Democrats have at least a Bachelors degree and many have advanced degrees, many from elite, expensive universities. Astonishingly, their average income level is far below the average for college graduates. Their poor average income is a result that they either selected through ignorance or were convinced by those Universities that they should enter fields where there were limited, poor paying job opportunities. Now, out of envy and realizing that their economic wellbeing is in jeopardy, but unwilling or unable to change paths, their solution is to take from others far more successful. The common characteristics of successful groups are good common sense, diligent and effective work, and financial acumen. If their chosen field does not lead to their expectations, they change course to achieve their goals. Not for a Social Democrats. Their common characteristics are envy, no recognition of why they are in their current position, a sense of entitlement, and no effort to change. Only fair to take from others.