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Trump said that it is impossible to fund Medicare and Medicaid while fighting a war. But, he can find money for such things as the Ball Room, Reflecting Pool, the Trump Arch, the January 6 slush fund, etc., etc.

Now, we have a new expenditure. Trump decided to have 11 ice breaker ships built at a cost of at least $7 billion. No, he did not go through Congress. Finland will build the first 4 with no bid (of course) contracts.

The Coast Guard is officially happy to have the new ships, even though there are valid reports that 11 ships is over kill and operating costs of over $100 million per year per ship (ONE BILLION) may not be budgeted in 2028 when the ships begin to be activated.

What are the Las Vegas odds that the ships will have “Trump” in the names of at least five of them? Who cares about paying to operate them after his name is on the bow.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke