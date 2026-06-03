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The Trump administration has targeted several major weather, climate, and atmospheric monitoring networks for downsizing or complete dismantling:

Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI): The administration initiated the dismantling of this $368 million deep-ocean observation network. Managed by the National Science Foundation, the system consists of over 900 in-water sensors

National Center for Atmospheric Research. Through the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center, it provides massive computational power dedicated exclusively to Earth system sciences. Through the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center, it provides massive computational power to many organizations.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA's work impacts daily life, from everyday local weather forecasts to commercial shipping

These are just three of many of the planets collecting systems that we need to survive.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side