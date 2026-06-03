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Our President seems to be crumbling right before our TV sets. Now he’s got problems with the monuments he hopes to erect to his own glory that even the congressmen he owns are souring on. His war with Iran is proving to be a trap. He found out bombs do not replace brains.

Trump’s big 250-year celebration is a laughing matter to all of Washington. He has our tax money to pay for marching bands, or even mimes and magicians, but no one is interested.

Even his slick plans to divide up 1.8 billion dollars among rioters and other crooks are coming to nought.

Everything he does now seems to mock him. His only recourse is to continue the war with America. This he knows. He is armed with his midnight tweets. Yes, our sad sack of a President is in decline.

Ron Lancaster

North side