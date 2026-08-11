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The GEO Group is a company that operates for profit prisons in the United States. This year it expects to make $3 billion with 60% coming from ICE contracts.

Colorado passed a law that allows inspections of GEO facilities in the state. This was in response to widespread reports of dangerous, abusive and unhealthy conditions, including a tuberculosis outbreak in one facility. The law calls for inspections every three months. This seems reasonable and normal.

However, GEO has sued to prevent inspections. Any business person knows that the less spent on health and safety, the more the profit.

GEO is actually suing to keep the public from knowing what is going on inside of those facilities that are being paid for with tax dollars. There is nothing suspicious or worrisome there, right?

Oh, by the way, the CEO of GEO is George Zoley, who (surprise!) has donated the max allowed to Trump’s PAC over the last 10 years.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke