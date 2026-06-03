One time in history, a group of likeminded man came together with a revolutionary idea that all men are equal with liberty/justice/happiness for all. They declared their independence as sovereign states. They started small with a tea party. Battles in Concord/Lexington. Meetings of a second continental congress. The written document signed July 4, 1776, set forth their ideas in a truly revolutionary form. Then war. They prevailed. Thus began the hard work of defining their thoughts into what was to become our democracy/republic’s (if we can keep it-BF) constitution. Learning about these times in biographies/documentaries it's a wonder that this nation ever came about. But it has and has worked for 240 years. Then ten years ago something happened. A new group of men with nefarious intent wrote their own document, Project 2025. This king enlisted the meanest, cruelest, perverted sidekicks. Suddenly, up is down and down is up. I like up is up. Will I live long enough to see up again?