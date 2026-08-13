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First, Social Democracy is not communism. Please take the time to Google "Social Democracy". Social Democracy is a philosophy where the government promotes capitalism and free trade while providing responsible programs for citizens. Our current government reduces taxes to maximize business profits and depletes tax revenue cutting social service programs. Our government should provide a military to PROTECT us, health research, scientific research, clean, air and water, educational opportunities, economic assistance for marginalized people, affordable food, housing, and medicine.

Reducing tax revenue to increase profit for the wealthy, at the expense of social programs is pure Avarice. The purpose of government is not solely to promote financial profit.

If an individual clears$1,000,000 profit for a year, they will have $2,740 PER DAY to live off. America is capable of providing adequate capitalist opportunities and collecting adequate tax revenue to provide for both profit and social programs.

RICHARD Bechtold

West side