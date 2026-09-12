According to the Star, Aug. 25, kindergarten vaccination rates in Arizona are among the lowest in the U.S. It also reported that 92.4% of kindergarteners were vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella. Arizona kindergarteners, 87.4% was not high enough for herd immunity. Parents are seeking non-medical exemptions to excuse their babies and kids from routine childhood vaccinations against diseases such as measles, hepatitis B, and polio are a major factor in the lack of vaccinations. It also doesn’t help when the government spreads vaccine misinformation. A family member, a Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon and PhD in medicine, was recently called back to the hospital, where unfortunately the child died. The cause of death was a lack of proper vaccinations. If insurance companies disallowed payment and authorities charged them with negligence, how many parents would change their minds?