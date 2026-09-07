Watching the news reports can be depressing when showing that the younger generation does not understand socialism. These kids, who have had expenses paid by mommy and daddy, have no financial responsibility experience, but they have all the answers. With all that non-existent experience, why do they have student loans on worthless degrees? The problem is a lack of first hand education in socialism, but they have promises from professors. The second problem is who can manage the process when you have no one with any experience. Ask yourself if you can create a long term business plan?