Watching the news reports can be depressing when showing that the younger generation does not understand socialism. These kids, who have had expenses paid by mommy and daddy, have no financial responsibility experience, but they have all the answers. With all that non-existent experience, why do they have student loans on worthless degrees? The problem is a lack of first hand education in socialism, but they have promises from professors. The second problem is who can manage the process when you have no one with any experience. Ask yourself if you can create a long term business plan?
The critical issue of socialism is that you don't own anything, the state owns everything and collects all of the benefits and proceeds. Workers can't 'strike' or demand higher wages because the state owns the facilities. Of course, the people at the top get the benefits. Mandami's wife is going to the middle eat and expected NYPD to provide security. How do you keep a business running without any experience?
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Loran Hancock
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.