With hatred of data centers, here is some interesting information. Loudoun Country, Virginia is the data center capital of the nation with more that 250 data centers. Those data centers are expected to generate 1.3 billion dollars per year, reducing property taxes in that country by 40%, more than a $5,000 per year reduction. Pima County is 18 times larger than Loudoun County. Loudoun Country has a 2020 population of 420,959 while Pima Country had had 1,043,433 residents. Oh, how Pima Country could use far more tax revenues to provide needed services. One would think that Pima County officials could negotiate a satisfactory agreement with data centers which would not impact nearby residents and could be build on marginal, non-agricultural land. Those centers can be built with actual air conditioning and can generate their own power. Are the residents of Pima county shooting themselves in the foot refusing to find an acceptable way to host data centers while increasing tax revenue without taxing residents?