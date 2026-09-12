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Every day we anxiously await the latest deranged ideas from the uncoupled mind of a ludicrous “stable genius.” Not to disappoint…

He now wants his profile to be placed, in gold, at the bottom of the ends of the reflecting pool.

He’s contemplating renaming New Mexico to New America, but it’s against the Constitution. On his financially struggling ‘Truth Social’, he posted a map with the American flag over the US, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The map was covered in stars and stripes. The entire landmass was labeled “United States of America”. Iceland called it “completely inappropriate,” calling in the US ambassador. Mexican President Sheinbaum said Mexico "is neither nor will be a colony or protectorate of any foreign country.”

Finally (it’s early), Trump continues to "demand" that the NFL officially change its name. He thinks we should call it something different than football, not to confuse it with soccer (which he now owns a stake in).

What about the people?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side