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You’ve seen the movie in which the military officer knock at the doors to inform a parent that their soldier son or daughter had died.

On July 10, 1994 I answered that door.

A respectful staff sergeant reported that my stepson, Charles W. Rawls of the 101st Airborne, had died that day. It was left to me to inform his mother. It was the worst day of our lives.

My wife was widowed when “Chip” was two. She raised him as a single parent for seven years. No mother or son loved one another more.

Join me in honoring our brave men and women who have answered the call of our nation, including the thirteen souls whose lives were recently lost.

Join me in demanding that our political leaders value each life they place in harm’s way – they are not ‘suckers and losers;’ they are heroes.

Join me in holding them accountable to the veterans who return in need of medical care. May they all return home safely.

DON JORGENSEN

Foothills