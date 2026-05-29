Prefer us on Google Learn More

The DOI itself is being overshadowed by the 250th anniversary. The proposed aspirations in the declaration need not be trivialized as merely to remove a people from the subordination of a King and class but to raise each person to a higher purpose and equal status within the law.

My concerns with the 1789 Constitution is that it fails to follow the promises made in 1776 . As originally implemented,, the economic partisanship of the wealthiest founders brushed away the rights associated with gender, race, community and religion. These continue to concern us now. The Constitution gives us the infrastructure on which we follow. The government gives us the means. The Declaration gives us the reasons why and the soul of America.

A national consensus would help to remind us of the centrality of the DOI in our daily lives. Understanding and believing in the DOI may be a start to see us through the next 250 years

jerry moser

Oro Valley