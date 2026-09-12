From the tenor of the vast majority of LTE’s, this country is going to hell in a hand basket. But, how are you, the readers doing? Can you not afford food or a place to live or not see a doctor or received adequate medical care. Do you have an auto and drive it anywhere you wish? How is your retirement account behaving? Do you have police protection. Are you dead because you protested against the present Administration like 40,000 pour souls is Iran are? Have you noticed any shortage of goods or seen bread and soup lines? How are your taxes, going up or down? Can you get a job if you are willing to work responsibly? Can you still vote? Are you able to state your opinions without fear of incarceration? With open eyes, this is still the greatest country ever and we are fortunate to be part of it. Why allow the Democrats to tear it down as they seem determined to do.