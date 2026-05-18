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Cruelty has a new champion. Donald Trump has proven worthy of the title. He looks under every stone to find ways to create trouble and suffering for the least of us. He is making his mark on the world with his hateful grimace and hard heart.

After only a year, he has a pretty good start at making a mess of everything. He and his pack of rodents are fearless in this pursuit of whipping up angst until the whole world is ducking for cover.

The worst part is that we, his victims, can only watch and wish for better times, instead of the bitter ones served up.

The war he started with Iran mirrors the one he wages against his own people and the rule of law. In the end, he will lose both contests. Decent men and women of integrity will find a way to unseat this champion.

Ron Lancaster

North side