In the 19th century, Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen wrote "The Emperor's New Clothes," a tale of an emperor who believed he was wearing an invisible suit as he paraded through the town, his minions in close proximity. All the townspeople gaped at their naked emperor but dared say nothing--until a young boy called out, "The emperor has no clothes!" With that, the spell was broken and the townspeople cried in amazement, "It's true! The emperor is naked!" But the emperor continued to march along determinedly, faithful minions in his wake, until he reached his destination. Isn't it amazing that a 19th century writer could so accurately look ahead to 2026 and our political situation in this country? Perhaps that emperor was an ancestor of the emperor we have now.