As our ruler's mental and physical health increasingly come into question, and with his appointing himself to be the world's police chief -- by which he conducts himself in a blundering manner -- it is things like these that put pride in the United States in a state of continuing decline, both internally and internationally. Our ruler's actions, with the help of his primary accomplice, "Deputy Hegseth," are spearheading an international farce, a dangerous farce that will have long-lasting, negative effects on the U.S. Who will trust us after all of this? Few, if any, and understandably so. It has become personally distressing to have to be included among those who feel a sense of alarm, uncertainty, and sadness. We are understandably distressed and seek an end to being in this ongoing state of turmoil.