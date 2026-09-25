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Despite the obvious facts and settled science, Republicans continue to scoff and condescend about the “climate hoax” and “climate alarmists”. Hotter temperatures in the watersheds have diminished river flows worldwide. Climate change is causing huge environmental and economic disruptions on the Colorado, Rio Grande, Mississippi, Rhine and Danube rivers.

Hydropower generation at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams has decreased and may be shut down. Republicans are doing all they can to kneecap solar and wind energy, while doubling down on fossil fuels. Fascists do not tolerate dissent or facts that contradict their lies, so the GOP is defunding climate science. GOP energy policies are taking us backward to the last century, while the rest of the world moves on to renewables. Real men burn fossil fuels!

The oil companies are major campaign contributors to the GOP. What could be more important than that?

Republicans will never own up to their lies and malfeasance. VOTE THE FASCISTS OUT!

Gary Thacker

Midtown