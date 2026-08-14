The Democrats and Social Democrats claim they are focused on the working man. Not true! First, the Biden Administration allowed millions of undocumented illegals into the country and the current Democrats continue to protect those same illegals. Actual citizen working men’s jobs and fair wages are in peril because illegals will do those jobs cheaper. Same with tariffs. Without tariffs, good jobs are offshored, resulting in fewer good paying jobs. Worse, the Social Democrats are attacking and vilifying American business owners, threatening to tax them into oblivion. Strikingly, these are exactly the businesses that provide good paying jobs for American working men and women. Government jobs are obviously not the answer, just more taxes. If one truly wants to improve the economic security of the working man, lower taxes, pass laws that promote private business, enact tariffs that ensure that businesses remain in this country, reduce unnecessary red tape for businesses, and only allow legal immigrants to enter who want an opportunity for success, not an unending government handout.