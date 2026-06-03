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In one week:

The NYT reported that Trump did 3600 stock trades worth up to $750 million in the first quarter, purchasing stock in companies that were about to get lucrative contracts from his government.

Someone in the administration made $800 million on insider trading in oil.

Fruit-flavored vapes were approved after Big Tobacco donated $5 million to Trump.

The IRS “settled” Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit by establishing a $1.8 billion slush fund. The arrangement

included a guarantee that the IRS will never audit Trump, his family members, or companies. The deal also included cancelling a $100 million fine for filings that had been audited.

ProPublica reported that the White House asked the Pentagon to give a $620 million loan to a company with

ties to Trump's oldest son.

For the “what-about” folks who compare with past scandals: Monetarily, Trump and his family have exceeded those by a thousand-fold. Quantity has a quality all its own.

Barbara Hall

Midtown