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In just 22 months we have gone from being a respected leader of the free world noted for peaceful diplomacy and global humanitarian aid to being universally reviled by foreign countries worldwide.

Under Biden, our global standing rebounded significantly from Trump’s historic lows during his first administration. International confidence rose sharply with 75% expressing trust in Biden’s handling of world affairs due to his return to traditional multilateralism, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and reconnecting with the World Health Organization.

Under Trump, our global standing has fallen to 23% expressing a lack of confidence in his ability to handle world affairs due to his destabilizing tariffs, unprovoked threats and attacks on foreign countries and lack of support for Ukraine.

We must vote to reclaim our US Senate and House of Representatives and regain control of our nation’s funds for the betterment of our country and the world.

We did it before and we can do it again. The world is counting on us.

Jackie Marshall

Oro Valley