Leadership and culture are core drivers of engagement.

When you look beyond engagement itself, a few patterns stand out in how employees experience leadership and culture — and how those experiences connect to future engagement.

Trust in leadership: This is less about the big decisions and more about transparency, follow-through, and whether employees believe leaders are acting with integrity. When that trust is there, employees feel more confident in where the organization is headed and where they fit into it.

Feeling included: This goes beyond representation. It’s about whether people feel heard, respected, and able to be themselves at work. When employees feel a true sense of belonging, they’re more likely to contribute, collaborate, and stay connected to the organization.

Feeling appreciated: Appreciation is often one of the simplest signals — but it carries a lot of weight. When people feel genuinely recognized for their contributions, it reinforces that their work matters. And when that recognition is consistent, it shapes how employees feel about their role and their organization.

Opportunities to learn and grow: Growth plays a big role in whether engagement lasts. When employees feel challenged and see a path forward, they’re more likely to stay invested in their work and the organization.

When those themes shift — up or down — engagement tends to follow. They offer an early read on how employees are feeling and where things may be headed next.