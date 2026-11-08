Organizations invest a lot in the employee experience, but not every improvement shapes engagement the same way. Some efforts have a lasting impact, while others don’t. The key is knowing the difference.
To understand what truly drives employee engagement over time, the People Science Team at Energage looked at patterns across multiple survey cycles — focusing on how employee perceptions today connect to future engagement and Workplace Experience outcomes.
What they found is simple: engagement follows patterns. So what actually drives employee engagement over time? It comes down to consistent, everyday experiences — and especially:
• How leadership shows up.
• Whether employees feel appreciated and included.
• And if they have opportunities to grow.
People are also reading…
The experiences employees have day to day — how they’re supported, recognized, and included — tend to stay with them.
Employees who feel motivated, loyal, and proud to recommend their organization are much more likely to feel that same way down the line. Those positive experiences continue influencing how work feels over time.
When people feel supported, valued, and connected, that becomes their baseline.
On the other hand, when they feel frustrated or disconnected, that shows up consistently and quietly becomes part of the everyday experience.
For leaders, that’s the real opportunity. The small, everyday work interactions — how managers show up, how work flows, how people are treated — shape what employees come to expect.
Over time, those expectations either strengthen engagement or slowly wear it down.
Leadership and culture are core drivers of engagement.
When you look beyond engagement itself, a few patterns stand out in how employees experience leadership and culture — and how those experiences connect to future engagement.
Trust in leadership: This is less about the big decisions and more about transparency, follow-through, and whether employees believe leaders are acting with integrity. When that trust is there, employees feel more confident in where the organization is headed and where they fit into it.
Feeling included: This goes beyond representation. It’s about whether people feel heard, respected, and able to be themselves at work. When employees feel a true sense of belonging, they’re more likely to contribute, collaborate, and stay connected to the organization.
Feeling appreciated: Appreciation is often one of the simplest signals — but it carries a lot of weight. When people feel genuinely recognized for their contributions, it reinforces that their work matters. And when that recognition is consistent, it shapes how employees feel about their role and their organization.
Opportunities to learn and grow: Growth plays a big role in whether engagement lasts. When employees feel challenged and see a path forward, they’re more likely to stay invested in their work and the organization.
When those themes shift — up or down — engagement tends to follow. They offer an early read on how employees are feeling and where things may be headed next.
Brittany Merritt is a data scientist for Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for Top Workplaces.