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The Arizona women’s golf team, with two freshmen in the lineup, finished fourth in the season-opening Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan.

The Wildcats shot a combined 1 over par in the third and final round Wednesday at American Dunes Golf Club to finish the tournament at 2 over. Florida State won the Folds of Honor with a combined score of 3 under par.

Three UA golfers finished among the top six.

Freshman Olivia Hung, in her college debut, finished in fifth place at 3 under par. She was at 4 under entering Wednesday before shooting a 1-over 73.

Senior Charlotte Back and freshman Nagore Martinez tied for sixth at 2 under.

Back, who missed the end of last season because of injury, shot an even-par 72 Wednesday. Martinez, a newcomer from Spain, shot a 2-under 70 after firing a 4-under 68 Tuesday.

Arizona tied for sixth in last year’s Folds of Honor with a combined score of 31 over par.

The Wildcats’ next tournament is the Golfweek Red Sky Classic Sept. 21-23 in Vail, Colorado.