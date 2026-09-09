The Arizona women’s golf team, with two freshmen in the lineup, finished fourth in the season-opening Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan.
The Wildcats shot a combined 1 over par in the third and final round Wednesday at American Dunes Golf Club to finish the tournament at 2 over. Florida State won the Folds of Honor with a combined score of 3 under par.
Three UA golfers finished among the top six.
Freshman Olivia Hung, in her college debut, finished in fifth place at 3 under par. She was at 4 under entering Wednesday before shooting a 1-over 73.
Senior Charlotte Back and freshman Nagore Martinez tied for sixth at 2 under.
Back, who missed the end of last season because of injury, shot an even-par 72 Wednesday. Martinez, a newcomer from Spain, shot a 2-under 70 after firing a 4-under 68 Tuesday.
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Arizona tied for sixth in last year’s Folds of Honor with a combined score of 31 over par.
The Wildcats’ next tournament is the Golfweek Red Sky Classic Sept. 21-23 in Vail, Colorado.
The UA men’s team begins its season Saturday at the Sahalee Players Championship in Sammamish, Washington.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social