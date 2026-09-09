The five-for-five rule allows student-athletes to use up their eligibility in five years — with their eligibility clock starting upon their freshman year in college or after their 19th birthday. Several 2022 athletes competed in four years, but weren’t granted an additional year of eligibility until the federal ruling in Colorado last month allowed them to return.

Despite the subsequent stay, Arizona said Mahdi and Harris, Arizona Athletics said the pair would "remain eligible" and “will continue to practice with our football team as we continue to monitor the judicial process.” Mahdi and Harris, even though they've practiced with the Wildcats, did not participate in Arizona's season-opening win over Northern Arizona.

The TRO filed last week said language regarding the 2022 class being excluded from the “five-for-five” rule doesn’t exist in the 2026-27 NCAA Division I manual, meaning the NCAA can't prohibit the plaintiffs from competing this season.

NCAA Rule 12.6, which was printed in the new NCAA Division I manual last month, states: "The regular academic term (semester or quarter) of an academic year in which the individual enrolls in a collegiate institution (domestic or foreign; see Bylaw 14.02.4) in a minimum full-time program of studies and attends a class in that term while enrolled full time; or the beginning of the regular academic year immediately after the individual’s 19th birthday."