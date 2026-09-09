Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris are eligible to play for the Wildcats in 2026. For now.
Less than a week after filing a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NCAA in the Pima County Superior Court via Ryan Downton and the Texas Trial Group and the Tucson-based Farhang and Medcoff, LLC, the order was granted, sources told the Star Wednesday morning. Arizona Daily Star reporter Justin Spears co-hosts a radio show with Farhang & Medcoff's Ali Farhang on ESPN Tucson.
Mahdi and Harris, among other plaintiffs listed in court documents obtained by the Star, must post a bond or other security in the amount of $1,000 no later than Sept. 14. The order is not effective until the bond is posted.
A one-hour Order to Show Cause hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Pima County Superior Court. The NCAA "shall appear and show cause why a preliminary injunction should not issue granting the temporary relief requested by plaintiffs pending final resolution of this action."
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Last month, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit granted a stay request in the Wisne v. NCAA class-action lawsuit in Colorado, pausing the preliminary injunction that allows high school athletes from the 2022 recruiting class — like Mahdi and Harris — the ability to participate as five-for-five players.
The stay temporarily paused Harris and Mahdi’s eligibility to play in games this upcoming season, along with other athletes nationwide.
U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney’s federal ruling in Colorado last month allowed class of 2022 student-athletes, who weren’t grandfathered in the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule, to compete in the upcoming 2026-27 sports season.
The five-for-five rule allows student-athletes to use up their eligibility in five years — with their eligibility clock starting upon their freshman year in college or after their 19th birthday. Several 2022 athletes competed in four years, but weren’t granted an additional year of eligibility until the federal ruling in Colorado last month allowed them to return.
Despite the subsequent stay, Arizona said Mahdi and Harris, Arizona Athletics said the pair would "remain eligible" and “will continue to practice with our football team as we continue to monitor the judicial process.” Mahdi and Harris, even though they've practiced with the Wildcats, did not participate in Arizona's season-opening win over Northern Arizona.
The TRO filed last week said language regarding the 2022 class being excluded from the “five-for-five” rule doesn’t exist in the 2026-27 NCAA Division I manual, meaning the NCAA can't prohibit the plaintiffs from competing this season.
NCAA Rule 12.6, which was printed in the new NCAA Division I manual last month, states: "The regular academic term (semester or quarter) of an academic year in which the individual enrolls in a collegiate institution (domestic or foreign; see Bylaw 14.02.4) in a minimum full-time program of studies and attends a class in that term while enrolled full time; or the beginning of the regular academic year immediately after the individual’s 19th birthday."
NCAA Rule 12.6 was noted by Louisiana judge William Jorden, who granted a preliminary injunction for former Ole Miss players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to play for head coach Lane Kiffin at LSU. Wright and Harris both participated in NFL training camps this summer. Despite the preliminary injunction, Wright and Harris weren't added to LSU's 105-player roster.
Mahdi led the Wildcats in rushing last season with 134 carries for 859 yards and four touchdowns. Harris had the third-most tackles (78) for the Wildcats behind safety Dalton Johnson and linebacker Taye Brown.
As Arizona begins Big 12 play against 15th-ranked BYU in Provo on Saturday, the status of Mahdi and Harris for this week is unclear.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports