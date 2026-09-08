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The longest Week 1 ever is in the books.

College football again gave us a five-day smorgasbord of action — capped by a Labor Day finale between SMU and Florida State that was delayed an hour and 40 minutes because of a power outage and kicked off without much of the technology we’ve become accustomed to.

It was one final dose of what college football always provides — chaos.

Below you’ll find my Top 25 — plus five — heading into Week 2. Each week I’ll provide a handful of tidbits about the ranking — why teams moved up, down, in or out.

– One week in, and we already have a new No. 1. Former No. 1 Oregon falls to No. 5 after a shaky home performance vs. Boise State. Notre Dame takes the top spot after dominating Wisconsin in the second half Sunday.

– Miami and LSU also moved up into the top five. Both battered Power Four opponents. I will always reward strength of schedule, especially this time of year, when most ranked teams are feasting on cupcakes.