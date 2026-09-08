The longest Week 1 ever is in the books.
College football again gave us a five-day smorgasbord of action — capped by a Labor Day finale between SMU and Florida State that was delayed an hour and 40 minutes because of a power outage and kicked off without much of the technology we’ve become accustomed to.
It was one final dose of what college football always provides — chaos.
Below you’ll find my Top 25 — plus five — heading into Week 2. Each week I’ll provide a handful of tidbits about the ranking — why teams moved up, down, in or out.
– One week in, and we already have a new No. 1. Former No. 1 Oregon falls to No. 5 after a shaky home performance vs. Boise State. Notre Dame takes the top spot after dominating Wisconsin in the second half Sunday.
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– Miami and LSU also moved up into the top five. Both battered Power Four opponents. I will always reward strength of schedule, especially this time of year, when most ranked teams are feasting on cupcakes.
– For that reason, Boise State actually moved up, as did Louisville, which went toe to toe with higher-ranked Ole Miss before losing on a walk-off field goal.
– UCLA also got a strength-of-schedule bump, going from unranked to No. 23 after pulling away from Cal in Berkeley late Saturday.
– Michigan fell out of the Top 25 and barely made the First Five Out after its debacle of a performance vs. Western Michigan (the Hail Mary redo notwithstanding).
1. Notre Dame (previous ranking: 2)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Wisconsin 41-13
This week: vs. Rice, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
2. Miami (6)
Record: 1-0 (1-0 ACC)
Last week: Defeated Stanford 45-6
This week: vs. Florida A&M, 5 p.m. Thursday
3. Ohio State (3)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Ball State 56-3
This week: at Texas, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
4. LSU (9)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Clemson 51-10
This week: vs. Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
5. Oregon (1)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Boise State 34-27
This week: at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. Saturday
6. Texas (4)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Texas State 59-7
This week: vs. Ohio State, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
7. Indiana (5)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated North Texas 52-16
This week: vs. Howard, 9 a.m. Saturday
8. Georgia (7)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Tennessee State 63-3
This week: vs. Western Kentucky, 9:45 a.m.
9. USC (8)
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Fresno State 39-0
This week: vs. Louisiana, 8 p.m. Saturday
10. Ole Miss (15)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Louisville 41-38
This week: vs. Charlotte, 4:45 p.m. Saturday
11. Texas A&M (11)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Missouri State 50-0
This week: vs. Arizona State, 9 a.m. Saturday
12. BYU (12)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Utah Tech 63-7
This week: vs. Arizona, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
13. Oklahoma (13)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated UTEP 51-0
This week: at Michigan, 9 a.m. Saturday
14. Texas Tech (10)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Abilene Christian 33-10
This week: at Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
15. Alabama (17)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated East Carolina 48-10
This week: at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
16. Tennessee (18)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Furman 56-9
This week: at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Saturday
17. SMU (21)
Record: 1-0 (1-0 ACC)
Last week: Defeated Florida State 27-24
This week: vs. UC Davis, 1 p.m. Saturday
18. Penn State (19)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Marshall 45-0
This week: vs. Temple (at Philadelphia), 9 a.m. Saturday
19. Louisville (23)
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Ole Miss 41-38
This week: vs. Villanova, 4 p.m. Friday
20. Virginia (24)
Record: 1-0 (1-0 ACC)
Last week: Idle (defeated NC State 34-8 in Week 0)
This week: vs. Norfolk State, 4 p.m. Friday
21. Boise State (25)
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Oregon 34-27
This week: vs. Memphis, 3 p.m. Saturday
22. Washington (16)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Washington State 24-10
This week: vs. Utah State, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
23. UCLA (NR)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Cal 45-24
This week: vs. San Diego State, 4:15 p.m. Saturday
24. Arizona (22)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated NAU 35-7
This week: at BYU, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
25. Houston (20)
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Oregon State 33-20
This week: vs. Southern, 4 p.m. Saturday
First five out (in alphabetical order): Iowa, Michigan, Navy, Pittsburgh, Utah
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social