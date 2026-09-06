One such example: A 9-yard completion to Quincy Craig on Arizona’s second possession. Fifita fought off a pass rusher, found his former Trinity League rival in the left flat and set up the offense for an easy conversion.

The play that stood out most, though, was Fifita’s 21-yard TD pass to Brandon Phelps in the second quarter.

Fifita scrambled to his left and had room to run. He might have even gained a first down.

But why settle for a first down when you can score a touchdown?

Fifita saw Phelps breaking free in the back of the end zone. Fifita led him perfectly, enabling Phelps to snare the ball just inside the end line.

It was the kind of play you’d expect a veteran quarterback to make. Check that; it was the kind of decision you’d expect a veteran quarterback to make.

“We have incredibly high expectations for Noah — but so does Noah,” UA coach Brent Brennan said. “Nothing that he does surprises us. We expect that high level of consistency for him to continue.”

It’ll be harder for Fifita against BYU, of course. But is there anyone you’d rather have leading that upset effort?

2. Coming in waves

It’s hard to find fault in a defensive effort that resulted in zero points allowed, minus-7 net rushing yards, 193 total yards, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

There were some nits to be picked, which we’ll get to in the next section. But you had to like what you saw on that side of the ball — especially from the front six.