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The NCAA is taking aim and fighting back against a U.S. District Court judge's ruling that has temporarily granted a fifth year of eligibility to college student-athletes from the high school class of 2022.

In a letter obtained Saturday by USA Today Sports, the NCAA outlined its intent to fight against the ruling of Judge Charlotte Sweeney, who presides over the U.S. District Court of Colorado.

"The District Court of Colorado's decision (Wisne v. NCAA) is egregiously wrong," NCAA Chief Legal Officer Scott Bearby wrote in a memo Saturday to NCAA membership and directly obtained by USA Today Sports. "The court's decision to certify a nationwide class and grant sweeping injunctive relief with virtually no evidence, and without witness testimony or even so much as a hearing, invites further chaos in college sports and irreparably harms thousands of student-athletes already on campus."

Four college football general managers, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity due to the uncertain nature of this ruling and the potential impact to rosters, told USA Today Sports that they have held informal meetings and begun the process of assessing potential roster additions from the group of senior football players whose careers ended with the 2025 season and had graduated in 2022.

Additionally, multiple conferences — including the Big Ten and Pac 12, among others — dispatched information or answered questions that surrounded Sweeney's ruling.

"We're prepared and we are gathering a list," said a power conference general manager. "But, we are not yet acting."