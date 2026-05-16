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PEORIA — Abram Sherrin is one of the most dynamic, two-way baseball players in Arizona. The UA-bound shortstop and pitcher led Liberty High School in home runs (eight), while also boasting a 1.70 ERA on the mound for a team that was eliminated by Chandler in the 6A state playoffs.

But Sherrin isn’t just known for his stellar play on the field. He is known for something far bigger off the field: a family unlike most.

James and Lorraine Sherrin adopted Abram when he was just 1, while his biological mother, Aundrea Jarred, recovered from addiction and worked full-time. With that, he entered a family that includes 22 siblings, 16 of them adopted.

Despite the eclectic mix of personalities — six of the siblings still live at home and come to his games — Sherrin said he has grown up surrounded by constant support and energy. It’s a dynamic that has shaped both his character and his approach to baseball, helping him realize a dream as a Division I commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.

“I’d say they’re very outgoing,” Sherrin said of his family. “They’re very open. We’re a very Catholic family, so we’re pretty tight. We’d go out of our way to help someone and we give back a lot.”

The household environment that surrounds Sherrin has instilled a strong sense of composure and accountability — traits that can be seen every time he steps on the field.

“I just try to be the bigger person,” Sherrin said. “We’re about our character … so I think holding myself to a standard on the field and off the field is just the biggest thing for me.”