PEORIA — Abram Sherrin is one of the most dynamic, two-way baseball players in Arizona. The UA-bound shortstop and pitcher led Liberty High School in home runs (eight), while also boasting a 1.70 ERA on the mound for a team that was eliminated by Chandler in the 6A state playoffs.
But Sherrin isn’t just known for his stellar play on the field. He is known for something far bigger off the field: a family unlike most.
James and Lorraine Sherrin adopted Abram when he was just 1, while his biological mother, Aundrea Jarred, recovered from addiction and worked full-time. With that, he entered a family that includes 22 siblings, 16 of them adopted.
Despite the eclectic mix of personalities — six of the siblings still live at home and come to his games — Sherrin said he has grown up surrounded by constant support and energy. It’s a dynamic that has shaped both his character and his approach to baseball, helping him realize a dream as a Division I commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.
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“I’d say they’re very outgoing,” Sherrin said of his family. “They’re very open. We’re a very Catholic family, so we’re pretty tight. We’d go out of our way to help someone and we give back a lot.”
The household environment that surrounds Sherrin has instilled a strong sense of composure and accountability — traits that can be seen every time he steps on the field.
“I just try to be the bigger person,” Sherrin said. “We’re about our character … so I think holding myself to a standard on the field and off the field is just the biggest thing for me.”
Growing up in such a large family also gave him a unique perspective on leadership. With siblings spanning multiple ages, Sherrin said he learned how to adapt and lead by example, traits that seamlessly fit on a baseball team.
“I see all ages,” Sherrin said. “I think it’s having so many brothers at home and then coming out here and having another brotherhood — it’s the same thing. They’re my family, as well.”
Liberty coach Chris Raymond saw that maturity early. By Sherrin’s freshman season, it was already clear that he was something special.
“His freshman year, he was already really skilled,” Raymond said. “As the year went on, it just became more and more evident that he was going to be a player of that caliber.”
Sherrin quickly earned a starting role at shortstop and even contributed on the mound, showcasing versatility and poise beyond his years. Raymond said that what separates Sherrin is not just his talent, but his mindset.
“It’s quiet confidence,” Raymond said. “He’s never too high, he’s never too low. He just performs at a constant level. It doesn’t matter what it is, he goes out there and does his job.”
That consistency, Raymond believes, is rooted in Sherrin’s upbringing.
“His parents are just tremendous human beings,” Raymond said. “That support structure creates a young man with so many moral values.”
At home, Lorraine watched that growth unfold from the beginning, even before baseball became serious.
“Before he could walk, he could throw a ball at a target,” Lorraine said. “We didn’t know what it would become, but it’s exciting.”
Despite the chaos that comes with raising such a large family, Abram emphasized the joy and unpredictability of it all.
“There’s a lot of craziness,” Sherrin said. “You never know what’s going to happen, but it’s great.”
Balancing that environment with the demands of becoming a Division I athlete wasn’t always easy for Sherrin, who still keeps in touch with his birth mom.
“Growing up, it was definitely tough,” he said. “Balancing time with all my family wasn’t easy, but as I got older, it’s gotten a lot better.”
With college on the horizon, Sherrin is preparing for his next chapter in Tucson, one that will take him just far enough from home to grow, but close enough to stay connected.
“I’ll miss them for sure,” he said. “But it’s a quick two-hour drive back here if I really need to see them.”
As he reflects on everything his family has given him, one message stands above the rest.
“I’m thankful,” Sherrin said. “I love them all very much … it's basically a second chance at life.”
As he takes that next step, he’ll carry not just his talent, but the strength and support of 22 siblings behind him.