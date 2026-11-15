The Arizona women’s basketball team is hosting Oregon State on Sunday night at McKale Center.
Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. The game is being streamed on ESPN+. Both teams are 2-1.
Follow along below for live updates from the arena:
Halftime update: Cats trail as FT woes persist
Oregon State took a 34-30 lead into the break. Arizona easily could have been ahead, but the Wildcats’ season-long free-throw woes again were a problem.
Arizona, which entered Sunday shooting 63.6% from the line, made just 9 of 18 foul shots in the first half. Karolina Ulan’s trip to the stripe late in the second quarter underscored the issue: She got fouled on a 3-point attempt and missed all three shots.
Becky Burke couldn’t have been pleased with Arizona’s defense either. OSU shot 48% in the first half, offsetting 14 turnovers.
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Oregon State held a 27-22 lead at the second-quarter media timeout (4:39). Twenty-two of those Beavers points were scored in the paint. That’s exactly the opposite of what Burke’s inside-out defense strives for. OSU finished the half with 24 paint points.
The Beavers also have outrebounded the Wildcats 20-12.
Jasleen Green leads Arizona with nine points, shooting 3 of 3 from the field and the line.
First-quarter update: Wildcats start slow, surge ahead
After struggling to score against No. 10 UCLA on Thursday, Arizona got off to a slow start — to say the least — against Oregon State.
The Wildcats had just two points at the first media timeout, which came with 4:22 left in the quarter.
That changed quickly after the break.
Breanna Williams and Jasleen Green came off the bench and provided instant offense.
In less than two minutes, Arizona turned a 7-2 deficit into a 9-7 lead.
The period ended with the Wildcats up one, 16-15. Williams (six) and Green (five) supplied 11 of those points.
Another worrisome trend that appears to have carried over from UCLA: Rebounding. The Beavers beat the Wildcats on the boards 10-5 in the first quarter.
UA lineup, pregame observations
Becky Burke has made a change to the starting lineup. Here are the starting five:
G Arynn Finley
G Sumayah Sugapong
F Gerda Raulusaityte
F Makayla Presser-Palmer
G Puff Morris
Meanwhile, a few quick pregame notes:
– Fans were encouraged to wear blue for tonight’s game. Not all of them got the memo. The Wildcats understood the assignment. They’re wearing blue uniforms. The visiting Beavers are wearing white.
– Forward Anastasiia Semenova remains out for Arizona. She has yet to make her UA debut.
– At least two OSU players out of the lineup because of injuries. The Beavers are dressing 10.
Meet the Arizona women’s basketball signing class of 2027
More height. More talent.
The Arizona women’s basketball program’s 2027 signing class features four players who are listed at 6 feet or taller. Three are ranked in ESPN’s “SportsCenter NEXT 100.”
ESPN’s latest team rankings have Arizona’s class at No. 10 in the nation. The only Big 12 school ahead of the UA is Baylor at No. 6.
“This is a really exciting class for us because we were able to add size and athleticism at every position,” second-year Wildcats coach Becky Burke said in a news release. “All four of these young ladies are highly-ranked players who have competed and proven themselves to be amongst the best in the country at their respective positions.
Read more here.
3 points: Key takeaways from Arizona’s loss at No. 10 UCLA
The Arizona women’s basketball team lost to No. 10 UCLA 76-44 Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Here are three takeaways from the 2-1 Wildcats’ first defeat of the season:
1. Outsized, outrebounded
It was evident from the start: Arizona had a major size disadvantage against UCLA.
The Bruins’ starters included 6-foot-4 Sienna Betts and 6-3 Timea Gardiner. They brought 6-2 Addy Brown off the bench.
UA starting center Gerda Raulusaityte is listed at 6-3. Freshman wing Makayla Presser-Palmer is 6-1. The Wildcats’ other three starters are 5-8 or shorter.
Read more here.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social