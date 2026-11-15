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The Arizona women’s basketball team is hosting Oregon State on Sunday night at McKale Center.

Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. The game is being streamed on ESPN+. Both teams are 2-1.

Follow along below for live updates from the arena:

Halftime update: Cats trail as FT woes persist

Oregon State took a 34-30 lead into the break. Arizona easily could have been ahead, but the Wildcats’ season-long free-throw woes again were a problem.

Arizona, which entered Sunday shooting 63.6% from the line, made just 9 of 18 foul shots in the first half. Karolina Ulan’s trip to the stripe late in the second quarter underscored the issue: She got fouled on a 3-point attempt and missed all three shots.

Becky Burke couldn’t have been pleased with Arizona’s defense either. OSU shot 48% in the first half, offsetting 14 turnovers.

Oregon State held a 27-22 lead at the second-quarter media timeout (4:39). Twenty-two of those Beavers points were scored in the paint. That’s exactly the opposite of what Burke’s inside-out defense strives for. OSU finished the half with 24 paint points.

The Beavers also have outrebounded the Wildcats 20-12.

Jasleen Green leads Arizona with nine points, shooting 3 of 3 from the field and the line.

First-quarter update: Wildcats start slow, surge ahead