In January, Manumaleuna was inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, along with Rey Maualuga and Chad Owens. Arizona defensive line coach Joe Salave'a was inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

"It meant the world to me," Manumaleuna said of the honor. "It's good to be recognized by your peers and people and the community you grew up in. They put on a great event in Hawaii. ... I wasn't expecting it, so when they called, I was caught off guard. I was like, 'Wait, what?' It was a great experience. I loved it, my family loved it and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Before the Arizona-Cincinnati game, Manumaleuna joined "Spears & Ali" on ESPN Tucson to discuss his UA football career, NFL journey and what football means to him.

What's your assessment of Arizona football under Brennan?

A: "It's off to a great start. Every coach receives criticism in some shape or form, but the brand of football they're playing, the development of players, guys are getting drafted and last year we had guys on NFL rosters. I'm excited. I think it's going to keep growing. In the NIL era, I think we'll be able to keep up with everybody and do well."

You were initially a defensive lineman and then moved to tight end. How did that transition begin?

A: "I was a tight end in high school as well, and Coach Tomey told me I could play whatever I want. I wanted to play tight end, because everyone wants to score touchdowns. I get to (training) camp my freshman year and I'm like, 'Oh, (jersey) number 90. Well, this is a sign.'