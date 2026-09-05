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Now that Arizona has new lights at Casino Del Sol Stadium, every touchdown will be celebrated with pyrotechnics this season.

Saturday night was a light show for the Wildcats, especially in the first half, with Arizona starting Year 3 of the Brent Brennan era with a 35-7 win over Northern Arizona.

Arizona has won five straight season openers since 2022 and 3-0 in season openers under Brennan. Arizona has outscored its opponents 136-52 in season openers under Brennan.

The Wildcats had 520 yards of total offense to NAU’s 193 yards, albeit Lumberjacks quarterback Ty Pennington had a gritty first half with multiple first-down throws. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 22 of 29 passes for 262 yards (76%) and two touchdowns.

NAU had -7 rushing yards, the fewest rushing yards allowed by Arizona since facing Stanford in 2006.

Turning point

NAU’s second possession of the game, a nine-play drive that took over five minutes, ended on an incomplete pass from Pennington to running Quran Gossett on fourth-and-2 on the UA 43-yard line. Arizona edge rusher Dominic Lolesio pressured Pennington, who didn’t throw his first incompletetion until the fourth-down play that resulted in a turnover on downs.

NAU had four scoreless drives end in Arizona territory — two turnover on downs. After the first fourth-down stop, the Wildcats had two straight touchdown drives. Three of Arizona’s first four drives in the first half resulted in touchdowns.