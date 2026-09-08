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Even though the Arizona-BYU head-to-head series has been mostly one-sided over the last decade, the Wildcats and Cougars have played a number of interesting games.

The next chapter in the Arizona-BYU series — the third game between the Wildcats and Cougars as Big 12 opponents — will take place Saturday afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

The last time Arizona went to Provo, the Cougars smacked the Wildcats, 41-19. After scoring on the opening drive, Arizona's offense derailed and committed four turnovers. Arizona hasn't beaten the Cougars in Provo since 1975.

Twenty years ago in 2006, the Wildcats beat BYU in walk-off fashion in Tucson. After BYU tied the game with a field goal, Arizona put together a 13-play, 44-yard drive and burned 5:18 off the clock for kicker Nick Folk to make a 48-yard field goal with one second left, winning 16-13.

That was the first of two losses for BYU that season, before the Cougars won 10 straight games to claim the Mountain West championship and the Las Vegas Bowl in 2006.

Since the '06 thriller, the Wildcats and Cougars have played several memorable contests. Here are five memorable games between Arizona and BYU in recent years, in chronological order:

2008

Score: Arizona 31, BYU 21

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas (Las Vegas Bowl)

The rundown: Arizona ended its 10-year bowl drought with a win over BYU in the Pioneer Las Vegas Bowl in head coach Mike Stoops' fifth season.