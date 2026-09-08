Even though the Arizona-BYU head-to-head series has been mostly one-sided over the last decade, the Wildcats and Cougars have played a number of interesting games.
The next chapter in the Arizona-BYU series — the third game between the Wildcats and Cougars as Big 12 opponents — will take place Saturday afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
The last time Arizona went to Provo, the Cougars smacked the Wildcats, 41-19. After scoring on the opening drive, Arizona's offense derailed and committed four turnovers. Arizona hasn't beaten the Cougars in Provo since 1975.
Twenty years ago in 2006, the Wildcats beat BYU in walk-off fashion in Tucson. After BYU tied the game with a field goal, Arizona put together a 13-play, 44-yard drive and burned 5:18 off the clock for kicker Nick Folk to make a 48-yard field goal with one second left, winning 16-13.
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That was the first of two losses for BYU that season, before the Cougars won 10 straight games to claim the Mountain West championship and the Las Vegas Bowl in 2006.
Since the '06 thriller, the Wildcats and Cougars have played several memorable contests. Here are five memorable games between Arizona and BYU in recent years, in chronological order:
2008
Score: Arizona 31, BYU 21
Where: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas (Las Vegas Bowl)
The rundown: Arizona ended its 10-year bowl drought with a win over BYU in the Pioneer Las Vegas Bowl in head coach Mike Stoops' fifth season.
Senior quarterback Willie Tuitama ended his UA career with a 325-yard, two-touchdown performance. Tuitama connected with seven different pass-catchers, including wide receivers Mike Thomas, Juron Criner, Terrell Turner and Delashaun Dean, tight end Rob Gronkowski, fullback Chris Gronkowski and running back Keola Antolin.
Thomas set the Pac-10 all-time receptions record with 259. BYU's offense, led by quarterback Max Hall and wide receiver Austin Collie, had 444 yards of total offense, but committed five turnovers.
2016
Score: BYU 18, Arizona 16
Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale
The rundown: In the season opener at the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium, the Cougars were led by two future NFL players on offense: running back Jamaal Williams and quarterback Taysom Hill.
Hill threw for 202 yards and a touchdown; Williams ended the night with 162 rushing yards on 29 carries.
After Arizona running back Nick Wilson’s 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats failed on a 2-point conversion attempt but had a one-point lead until BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd kicked a game-winning 33-yard field goal with four seconds left on the clock to give Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake his first win at the helm.
2018
Score: BYU 28, Arizona 23
Where: Arizona Stadium
The rundown: The Cougars ended Arizona’s honeymoon phase with first-year head coach Kevin Sumlin.
Sumlin’s history of coaching elite college quarterbacks from Case Keenum (Houston) to Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M), coupled with the buzz Arizona star quarterback Khalil Tate generated after a breakout 2017 season — he landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a Heisman Trophy hopeful — had the Wildcats hopeful of making a splash after a loss in the Foster Farms Bowl the year prior.
BYU running back Squally Canada’s three touchdowns, along with Tucson native Matt Bushman’s 24-yard touchdown catch, gave the Cougars an 18-point lead. Despite a 13-point fourth quarter by Arizona, the Wildcats fell short in Sumlin's debut.
2021
Score: BYU 24, Arizona 16
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
The rundown: Once again, Arizona started a new coaching era with a season-opening game against BYU. This time, the Wildcats and Cougars played each other at the new stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders, the first game post-pandemic.
Since the Arizona-BYU game was before the Raiders kicked off their season, it set a record for the highest attendance for a sporting event in Nevada sports history.
Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz completed 34 of 45 passes for 336 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his first start, but the Wildcats lost in a hard-fought battle to begin Jedd Fisch's tenure with a loss. It was the 13th loss in Arizona's 20-game losing streak.
2025
Score: BYU 33, Arizona 27
Where: Arizona Stadium
The rundown: The Wildcats lost to No. 18 BYU in double overtime. Arizona gave up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost at home for the only time in 2025. The game was delayed 75 minutes for inclement weather.
BYU quarterback and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Bear Bachmeier, despite having a 41% completion rate, had 22 rush attempts for 89 yards and two touchdowns. BYU running back and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year L.J. Martin had 25 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars had 258 rushing yards as a team.
Bachmeier's first rushing touchdown — a 2-yard run — sent the game into overtime. Two plays before his game-tying rushing touchdown, Arizona safety Genesis Smith forced a fumble, which was nearly recovered by cornerback Ayden Garnes, but BYU recovered it and had life. Arizona cornerback Michael Dansby committed a passing interference penalty the next play, and then Bachmeier scored.
Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano said the loss to BYU in 2025 “left a sour feeling” with the Wildcats.
“It still gets to a lot of us. Losing that game last year was one of the hardest things we went through as a team, I think,” Reescano said. “Being able to get another opportunity at them, a lot of us have been preparing for this moment.”
In July, Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said, “The BYU game plan is done.”
Added Gonzales: “Bear Bachmeier had his day last year against us and I can't wait for September 12.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports