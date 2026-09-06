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As expected, the Arizona Wildcats are ‘dogs going into their Big 12 opener against the 14th-ranked BYU Cougars on Saturday.

Arizona is a 7.5-point underdog for Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 51.5 points, according to Action Network.

The Wildcats are 12-14-1 in the all-time series against BYU and haven’t won in Provo since 1975. Arizona has lost five straight games to BYU since beating the Cougars in the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl, including last season’s double-overtime thriller in Tucson.

Arizona lost to BYU, 41-19, in Provo during Brennan’s first season at the UA in 2024. The Cougars routed Utah Tech, 63-7, and 308 rushing yards as a team on Saturday. BYU star quarterback Bear Bachmeir also completed 16 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Utah Tech.

The Wildcats are coming off a 35-7 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday in Tucson. The Wildcats had 520 yards of total offense to NAU’s 193 yards. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 22 of 29 passes (76%) for 262 yards and two touchdowns. NAU had -7 rushing yards, the fewest rushing yards allowed by Arizona since facing Stanford in 2006.

Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano said the loss to BYU last season “left a sour feeling” with the Wildcats.

“It still gets to a lot of us. Losing that game last year was one of the hardest things we went through as a team, I think,” Reescano said after Arizona’s 35-7 win over Northern Arizona. “Being able to get another opportunity at them, a lot of us have been preparing for this moment.”