“Noah Fifita is such a good player and he’s so efficient,” Brennan said. “You saw that on the deep ball to Spivey. It was an incredible throw. It’s as good of a throw as you can make. Spivey made a great play, but it was in the perfect place for that. We have incredibly high expectations for Noah, but so does Noah. Nothing he does surprises us. We expect for that high-level of consistency to continue.”

Despite Fifita taking a number of deep shots to wide receivers in training camp, his average depth of target (ADOT) was 6.6 yards and his time to throw (TTT) was 2.73 seconds, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, Fifita’s ADOT was 10.2 yards, and his TTT was 3.05 seconds. He was also 13 for 16 pass on attempts between 0-9 yards — 6 for 6 on passes behind the line of scrimmage.

Arizona’s offense was a combined 9 for 14 on third- and fourth-down conversions.

“Some people would tell you the only calls that matter are third-down and red-zone calls; everything else is call it how you want,” Brennan said. “We don’t see it that way, but some people view it that way. … When Noah is playing at that level, he gives us a real chance, not just with his ability to make decisions in throwing the football, but also his ability to create with his legs and throw the ball on the run, which makes him a dangerous person on third down.”

Fifita’s performance moved him ahead of Willie Tuitama for the second-most passing yards (9,445) by an Arizona quarterback. Fifita is 567 yards away from passing Nick Foles for Arizona’s all-time passing yards record.

Fifita’s top target was Richardson, who had eight catches on eight targets for a career-high 96 yards. Richardson had 81 yards after catch.