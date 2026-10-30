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Arizona is returning two of its starting receivers Saturday morning when the No. 22-ranked Wildcats face No. 13 Texas Tech at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock.

Second-year receiver Giovanni Richardson and fifth-year senior Chris Hunter are active for the first time since suffering leg injuries in the first half of Arizona's Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati, according to Friday's availability report.

Arizona played the last two games without their starting three wide receivers and tight end, Cole Rusk, who's out for Saturday. Rusk hasn't played since Arizona's nonconference home game against Northern Illinois.

Richardson was on pace to become Arizona's top receiver this season until he suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter against BYU. Richardson returned three weeks later for the conference home opener against Cincinnati and exited the game for the same injury. Richardson has 16 catches for 187 yards this season.

Richardson and Hunter both missed Arizona's wins over West Virginia and Iowa State. With Arizona down three starters at wide receiver, second-year Orlando native Isaiah Mizell and in-state product Brandon Phelps, among others, have emerged in Arizona's offense.

In Arizona's win over Iowa State last week, Mizell had eight catches for 134 yards and a 71-yard touchdown. He had five catches for 105 yards in the first half alone. Mizell — who had six catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia — is the first UA receiver to have back-to-back 100-yard games since Kris Hutson in 2025.