Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 71
People are also reading…
Date: Nov. 28, 1997
Where: Tempe
Outcome: Arizona, 28-16
What was reported at the time:
By Anthony Gimino
The Arizona Daily Star
TEMPE — With about five minutes to go, ASU fans started to head for the exits.
They had seen more than enough.
They had seen Arizona score two first-quarter touchdowns — the first two first-quarter TDs allowed by ASU this season. They saw Arizona score on a play where all but a few players had stopped playing. They saw an Arizona punt that was blocked turn into a UA first down.
They saw UA starting quarterback Ortege Jenkins complete only six passes in the first half — three for touchdowns. They saw ASU starting quarterback Ryan Kealy leave the game with an injury early in the second quarter.
The fans who left are probably happy they weren't around for the end. That's when the Wildcats chanted "U of A, U of A" on the sideline as Jenkins took a knee on the final play and ran out the clock.
With some improbable plays, the Wildcats stunned 12th-ranked Arizona State 28-16 last night in front of 73,682 at Sun Devil Stadium, not only salvaging their season, but likely prolonging it.
Arizona (6-5 overall, 4-4 Pac-10) is almost certain to receive an invitation to Tucson's Insight.com Bowl sometime in the next week. ASU, meanwhile, loses out on what would have been a probable invitation to the Fiesta Bowl and is instead likely headed to El Paso for the Sun Bowl.
"We talked about having a chance to go to a bowl game," said UA coach Dick Tomey. "And the players said, 'Who cares? We just want to win this game.' "
Receiver Rodney Williams said: "It's like the greatest feeling in the world. This is the greatest thing that happened to me since the birth of my son. Oh my goodness, I can't find the words to explain it."
Senior fullback Charles Myles had words.
"We did it with class, and we did it with style," he shouted in the locker room. "No fighting or any of that stuff like last year."
Arizona shocked the Sun Devils with big plays early in the game, taking a 28-7 halftime lead. Seven plays in the half went for at least 28 yards, as offensive coordinator Homer Smith emptied the playbook, utilizing several tricks.
On one play, receiver and former starting quarterback Keith Smith caught a backward pass from Jenkins and then threw downfield to Brandon Manumaleuna for a 45-yard play to the ASU 10. Three plays later, Jenkins went to receiver as Smith took a shotgun snap and drilled a pass to Paul Shields for an 8-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
"We had two weeks to prepare and we practiced those plays and we got better and we decided to use them," said offensive coordinator Smith.
"We had some pretty wild stuff going on there in the first half. I had a list, and we used everything on the list. In the second half, we had nothing left.
"I might have gotten fired if one of those plays had backfired."
He could not have diagrammed Arizona's final touchdown, which came with 1:05 left in the second quarter.
ASU free safety Mitchell Freedman, preparing to blitz through the middle of the line, jumped about 3 yards offside, then tried to get back to the ASU side. Center Rusty James snapped the ball to Jenkins while most players stood still, anticipating a stoppage of play.
Receiver Brad Brennan was one who didn't stop, and he slipped behind defenders as Jenkins hit him for a 29-yard score.
"I knew that was a free play," Jenkins said. "As long as that whistle doesn't blow, you've got to play."
For as wild and crazy as the Wildcats were early, they turned deliberately conservative in the second half, especially after Jenkins was intercepted on the first possession of the third quarter.
"What I said was, if the score doesn't change, we're going to run the ball and kick it if we don't get first downs," Tomey said. "You can't keep throwing it and leave your defense with no time off the clock.
"We were going to try to take some time off the clock and get some first downs running. We just weren't able to do that."
With backup Steve Campbell at quarterback, ASU climbed within 28-16 with 11:19 left in the game when J.R. Redmond scored on an 8-yard run.
Arizona, meanwhile, was struggling on offense. The UA had only two first downs in the second half — one by penalty, one on a blocked punt.
Punting from the UA 49 with about five minutes left, Chris Palic's attempt was blocked, but the ball bounced through the hands of ASU's Chad Brown and toward the UA's Chester Burnett.
"I wasn't thinking of falling on it. I wanted to make something happen," said Burnett, who made another key play about two minutes earlier — an interception at the UA 22. "So I picked it up and did the best I could."
It was good enough.
Burnett ran 21 yards, converting a fourth-and-17 the hard way. Arizona eventually turned the ball over on downs at the ASU 21, but erased about three more minutes from the clock.
"I've been coaching 34 years and there were two things that happened today that I've never seen," said ASU coach Bruce Snyder. "The one with Mitchell running offside and the punt, where you block it and they get a mile-and-a-half run out of it."
Free safety David Fipp sealed the victory by intercepting a Campbell pass at the UA 34 with 34 seconds left.
The most misleading stat of the night: Jenkins' completion percentage. At halftime, he had completed only 6 of 15 passes, but those completions went for 37, 37, 11, 28, 40, 29 and three touchdowns.
None of the UA scoring drives in the first half lasted longer than four plays; none took more than 1 minute, 13 seconds off the clock.
All four touchdowns came on third down.
There was no shortage of other big plays from Arizona: Chris McAlister partially blocked a punt, Fipp returned a fumble 35 yards, the defense had five sacks and won the line of scrimmage as ASU could not rely on its running game as it likes to do.
"With the exception of a couple of times, we got off on their o-line pretty good, especially in the pass rush," said defensive end Jimmy Sprotte.
"All I can say is I don't feel sorry for them at all. Because they kicked our ass on our field last year."
Arizona is 12-3-1 against ASU in the last 16 years, and doesn't mind playing at Sun Devil Stadium.
The Wildcats’ three biggest victories in the last five seasons have all come here — the 29-0 victory against Miami in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl, a 31-28 come-from-behind victory over ASU in 1995 and last night's game.
When it was over, defensive tackle Joe Salave'a lingered on the field, eventually dancing down the tunnel toward the locker room.
"It was like a heavyweight fight, a duel in the desert," he said. "We staggered, but we didn't fall down."
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
-
Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
-
Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
-
Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 73 updates