On one play, receiver and former starting quarterback Keith Smith caught a backward pass from Jenkins and then threw downfield to Brandon Manumaleuna for a 45-yard play to the ASU 10. Three plays later, Jenkins went to receiver as Smith took a shotgun snap and drilled a pass to Paul Shields for an 8-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

"We had two weeks to prepare and we practiced those plays and we got better and we decided to use them," said offensive coordinator Smith.

"We had some pretty wild stuff going on there in the first half. I had a list, and we used everything on the list. In the second half, we had nothing left.

"I might have gotten fired if one of those plays had backfired."

He could not have diagrammed Arizona's final touchdown, which came with 1:05 left in the second quarter.

ASU free safety Mitchell Freedman, preparing to blitz through the middle of the line, jumped about 3 yards offside, then tried to get back to the ASU side. Center Rusty James snapped the ball to Jenkins while most players stood still, anticipating a stoppage of play.

Receiver Brad Brennan was one who didn't stop, and he slipped behind defenders as Jenkins hit him for a 29-yard score.

"I knew that was a free play," Jenkins said. "As long as that whistle doesn't blow, you've got to play."

For as wild and crazy as the Wildcats were early, they turned deliberately conservative in the second half, especially after Jenkins was intercepted on the first possession of the third quarter.