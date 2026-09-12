Bourguet entered the transfer portal following the ‘23 season with hopes of reconnecting with BYU. Sitake said Bourguet “was confident that’s where he wants to be,” but the Cougars didn’t have a scholarship for Bourguet.

“He calls a few days later and says, ‘Hey, good news, I got accepted to BYU and I’ll be there next week,’” Sitake said. “We’re like, ‘We just got a new quarterback and we don’t know what this means.’ He testified why he needed to be at BYU and we felt strongly about that. He loves his faith and his faith in Christ. He prayed about it and who are we to stop him? He showed up and walked on and earned a scholarship and became one of the best leaders.”

Following the suspension and departure of BYU starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff, Bourguet contended for the starting quarterback job last season, but former Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier was named the starter over Bourguet and Micah Hillstead. Bachmeier became the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year last season.

“In life, things don’t always go your way,” Bourguet said last year. “No matter what happens or what the situation is, you have to be prepared for your moment at all times. ... You always have to prepare like you’re the starter and continue to be the leader on the team and someone that your teammates look up to and just follow whenever your number is called.”

Bourguet, as much as he’d like to start for the Cougars, is indebted to the faith-based culture at BYU and how much the Cougars’ football program has shaped his life.