“What you need to do is lean on each other and get focused on the fight in front of you and that's the game.”

Lado, a 6-6, 320-pound third-year left tackle, has “played in some big-time games for us,” like the Holiday Bowl and Territorial Cup, as Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege pointed out. But it's Lado's first time starting in a venue like LaVell Edwards Stadium — against BYU's defense.

“I'm not worried too much about him not being ready for the moment,” Doege said of Lado. “There were some times in the game on Saturday where he moved and moved different and he played with a different aggression, but it was inconsistent. I want to see him do that the entire game.

“If he does it the entire game, he can make some money playing football. And when he plays like that, he makes us so much better. My challenge for him is to play like that from the first snap to the last snap. Be different. Be Matthew Lado, because you have it in you.”

Chase Kennedy, linebacker: The fifth-year linebacker transitioned from defensive end to linebacker last season and has become one of Arizona's top front-six defensive players. Kennedy had a career-high 2.5 sacks against NAU last week. He had four sacks all of last season.

BYU

Isaiah Glasker, linebacker: The veteran linebacker was removed from the Big 12 availability report after entering this week with a “probable” status for injury.