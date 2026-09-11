PROVO, Utah — Arizona faces the 15th-ranked BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the Big 12 opener.
This highly anticipated game will have ballers on both sides of the ball for both teams. Here's a look at three from each team — players who could have a significant influence on the outcome of the game.
One caveat: no quarterbacks, so Noah Fifita and Bear Bachmeier aren't mentioned below. But keep an eye on these six players in Provo.
Arizona
Malcolm Hartzog, slot cornerback: The Nebraska transfer had five tackles in his Arizona debut last week. Hartzog, who was one of Arizona's top defensive backs in training camp, will be tested against BYU's big-bodied receivers and tight ends.
Left side of Arizona's offensive line: OK, we know this isn't one player, but it's important to highlight the left side of Arizona's offensive line in left guard Rhino Tapa'atoutai and left tackle Matthew Lado.
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Tapa'atoutai, who moved from tackle to guard in the offseason, had Arizona's highest offensive grade (82.7) and run-blocking grade (86.1) against Northern Arizona last week.
“I was really excited with how Rhino played last week,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. “I think he's one of those players that is just developing. ... I'm hoping he can continue to play on a consistent level.”
Tapa'atoutai, the Salt Lake City-area native, is returning home for the first time since Arizona faced BYU in Provo in 2024. Brennan's message to Tapa'atoutai: “You can't ever make it about you. It's about the team. You can't let it be about that, because then it's just a massive distraction for you in that game.
“What you need to do is lean on each other and get focused on the fight in front of you and that's the game.”
Lado, a 6-6, 320-pound third-year left tackle, has “played in some big-time games for us,” like the Holiday Bowl and Territorial Cup, as Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege pointed out. But it's Lado's first time starting in a venue like LaVell Edwards Stadium — against BYU's defense.
“I'm not worried too much about him not being ready for the moment,” Doege said of Lado. “There were some times in the game on Saturday where he moved and moved different and he played with a different aggression, but it was inconsistent. I want to see him do that the entire game.
“If he does it the entire game, he can make some money playing football. And when he plays like that, he makes us so much better. My challenge for him is to play like that from the first snap to the last snap. Be different. Be Matthew Lado, because you have it in you.”
Chase Kennedy, linebacker: The fifth-year linebacker transitioned from defensive end to linebacker last season and has become one of Arizona's top front-six defensive players. Kennedy had a career-high 2.5 sacks against NAU last week. He had four sacks all of last season.
BYU
Isaiah Glasker, linebacker: The veteran linebacker was removed from the Big 12 availability report after entering this week with a “probable” status for injury.
Glasker went through pregame warmups, but was held out for an undisclosed injury against Utah Tech last week. In the last two years against Arizona, Glasker has a combined 10 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a sack. Glasker has 140 career tackles.
Glasker's cousin, BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker, was recently named Big 12 Freshman of the Week after scoring three touchdowns in his BYU debut last week.
L.J. Martin, running back: Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales called Martin the best running back the Wildcats will face all season.
The fourth-year running back and reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is averaging 5.7 yards per carry in his career and has 2,595 yards and 23 touchdowns. Last season, Martin had 25 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats in Tucson. In 2024, Martin scored a rushing and receiving touchdown against Arizona in Provo.
“When you play these guys, you know it’s going to be a physical game and their running back is a total stud,” Brennan said. “He’s powerful, he can finish runs, he’s hard to bring down and we gotta get population to the football. One guy is not going to get him down. You gotta get him on the ground. He’s a really impressive player.”
Cade Uluave, linebacker: Doege said the Cal transfer linebacker is a “ball-playing dude.” Uluave was the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year at Cal in 2023, the final season of the previous era of the Pac-12. After Uluave was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2025, he transferred to BYU and has become a leader for the Cougars on defense.
“Across the board, they’re just solid,” Doege said. “They play the game the right way. … They play with relentless pursuit and they play the game the right way and that’s why they have one of the better defenses in the country.
“They’re really good at what they do. It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re excited about playing them.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports