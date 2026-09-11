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Big 12 football teams went 13-2 in Week 1. The only blemishes: Baylor’s one-point loss to Auburn and Oklahoma State’s disappointing setback vs. Tulsa.

Anything close to that this week will change how pundits — and maybe the CFP selection committee — view the conference.

The competition is significantly tougher in Week 2, starting with Kansas hosting No. 23 Missouri on Friday night and continuing with OSU vs. No. 6 Oregon and Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday morning.

But wait. There’s more.

UCF visits Pittsburgh. Iowa State travels across the state to No. 21 Iowa. And No. 20 Utah hosts Arkansas.

We know for a fact that at least one Big 12 team will lose Saturday. Arizona fans are hoping it isn’t their Wildcats, who open Big 12 play against No. 15 BYU in Provo.

Or staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick the best games on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Arizona-BYU — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

FRIDAY, Sept. 11

Matchup: No. 23 Missouri (-5.5) at Kansas

Time/TV: 5 p.m., FOX/11