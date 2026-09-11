Big 12 football teams went 13-2 in Week 1. The only blemishes: Baylor’s one-point loss to Auburn and Oklahoma State’s disappointing setback vs. Tulsa.
Anything close to that this week will change how pundits — and maybe the CFP selection committee — view the conference.
The competition is significantly tougher in Week 2, starting with Kansas hosting No. 23 Missouri on Friday night and continuing with OSU vs. No. 6 Oregon and Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday morning.
But wait. There’s more.
UCF visits Pittsburgh. Iowa State travels across the state to No. 21 Iowa. And No. 20 Utah hosts Arkansas.
We know for a fact that at least one Big 12 team will lose Saturday. Arizona fans are hoping it isn’t their Wildcats, who open Big 12 play against No. 15 BYU in Provo.
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Or staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick the best games on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Arizona-BYU — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
FRIDAY, Sept. 11
Matchup: No. 23 Missouri (-5.5) at Kansas
Time/TV: 5 p.m., FOX/11
Hamm's prediction: Missouri to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Missouri to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Kansas to win outright
SATURDAY, Sept. 12
Matchup: No. 6 Oregon (-23.5) at Oklahoma State
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Oregon to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Oregon to win, Oklahoma State to cover
Spears’ prediction: Oregon to win and cover
Matchup: Arizona State (+14.5) at No. 10 Texas A&M
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ABC/9
Hamm's prediction: Texas A&M to win, ASU to cover
Lev’s prediction: Texas A&M to win, ASU to cover
Spears’ prediction: Texas A&M to win, ASU to cover
Matchup: Arizona (+8.5) at No. 15 BYU
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FOX/11
Hamm's prediction: Arizona to win outright
Lev’s prediction: BYU to win, Arizona to cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win outright
Matchup: UCF (+6.5) at Pittsburgh
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Pittsburgh to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Pittsburgh to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Pittsburgh to win and cover
Matchup: Iowa State (+14.5) at No. 21 Iowa
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., NBC/4
Hamm's prediction: Iowa to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Iowa to win, Iowa State to cover
Spears’ prediction: Iowa to win and cover
Matchup: No. 13 Texas Tech (-26.5) at Oregon State
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., CBS/13
Hamm's prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win, Oregon State to cover
Spears’ prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Matchup: Arkansas (+12.5) at No. 20 Utah
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Utah to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Utah to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win and cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 6-2 straight up, 4-4 against the spread
Lev: 5-3 SU, 2-6 ATS
Spears: 6-2 SU, 2-6 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 6-3 SU, 4-5 ATS
Lev: 5-4 SU, 3-6 ATS
Spears: 6-3 SU, 2-7 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social