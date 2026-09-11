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PROVO, Utah — BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is connected to Arizona in many ways.

Sitake's first college coaching gig — shortly after his playing career at BYU and brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals — was at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, where he coached special teams and defensive backs in 2001.

Sitake became a graduate assistant at BYU and was an offensive assistant for two seasons at Southern Utah, before coaching nearly a decade at Utah and a season at Oregon State, where he met Arizona head coach Brent Brennan in 2015.

“Kalani has been one of my favorite people in this profession,” Brennan said. “I have a lot of respect for him. When he came over to the staff in Corvallis, I was one of the only guys that was a holdover coach, because I was retained by Coach (Gary) Andersen. He asked me where to live, so he moved into our neighborhood. They lived, I don’t know, five houses away.

“Our kids ran around the neighborhood together, which was so fun. All of our kids have grown up now. In 10 years, a lot changes. It was a really fun time, spending time with his incredible family. His wife, Timberly, is amazing.

“Our kids would run into the house at midnight and eat all the ice cream out of our fridge. Then they would run over to Kalani’s (house) and find out what kind of junk food they had on their shelf. We just had a lot of fun together. I think fondly of those times and it’s been fun to compete against him the last few years.”

During his weekly news conference in Provo, Sitake said, “Brennan is a good friend of mine and we know each other really well.”