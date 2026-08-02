“If you have a discrepancy in your scouting department – you've got a player ranked highly and the analytic numbers are significantly different – you need to dig more into the player and find out why there is a discrepancy,” he said. “It can give you a better chance of being correct.”

The future of PFF

Rees believes that good data will never replace judgment coaching, the front office or scouts. It just sharpens their ability to do what is best for Sunday afternoons, and recognizes what makes a good football player.

“What makes the kid tick?” Rees asked. “How much does he love football? How physically tough is he? How mentally tough is he? The analytics can't tell you that. It can tell you how he's performed when he's been on the field, but they can't really tell you how he's done it.”

Sendlein said that there is an infinite number of variables on each and every play.

“There's so much alignment and scheme and other variables that I would think would be hard for someone outside of the room to analyze and put a positive or negative score on,” he said.

Even so, Coller said that PFF and NFL analytics will always be around.

“The analytics are 1 million percent here to stay,” he said. “PFF has completely changed the way – whether a lot of media people will admit to it or not – that we all analyze sports.”

But when the final whistle blows, Edwards stressed that the final score is what matters the most. One team is the winner, and the other is the loser.