It finally happened. Younger bro got the best of big bro, even if it was only for one play.
In one of Arizona’s final team periods of its fourth practice of fall training camp on Sunday, Arizona freshman linebacker Dash Fifita intercepted UA star quarterback Noah Fifita.
With the offense’s heels in the end zone, the older Fifita stepped up in the pocket and fired a pass over the middle and Dash Fifita jumped up to make the interception in pass coverage.
Dash Fifita’s best play in training camp earned him a rowdy celebration from Arizona’s defense.
There were other noteworthy moments from Arizona’s fourth training camp session. Here are the latest notes and observations from a Sunday morning spent at Dick Tomey Practice Fields and Davis Sports Center.
* For the first time this training camp, the Wildcats held a one-on-one period between receivers and defensive backs. Freshman cornerback Xaier Hiler had a pass breakup against third-year receiver Brandon Phelps, who won the next rep. Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell beat Wyoming transfer cornerback Tyrese Boss, but Boss had a pass breakup on the next rep.
People are also reading…
* Caleb “Jet” Smith got separation on a curl route against Northern Colorado safety transfer Cam Chapa in the one-on-one period. The 5-8, 167-pound Smith, who’s also taking reps at punt returner and kick returner, looks natural and mature for a freshman. Through the first four practices, Smith is one of the top non-transfer portal newcomers for the Wildcats.
* West Virginia transfer slot receiver Rodney Gallagher III caught a touchdown from Noah Fifita in the right corner of the end zone.
* Charlotte transfer cornerback Dwight Bootle had one of his top practices of training camp. Bootle had a pass breakup covering wide receiver Tre Spivey in the one-on-one period, then sacked reserve quarterback Sawyer Anderson.
* Anderson threaded a pass through multiple defenders to Portland, Oregon native and third-year wide receiver Landon Kelsey. Anderson and Gilbert native Luke Haugo are competing for Arizona’s backup quarterback spot. Even though Haugo struggled on Sunday, he completed a deep pass — off his back foot in the end zone — to Smith.
* Linebacker Dominic Hanger and Howard transfer cornerback Zuri Watson each had forced fumbles in team periods. Watson, Bootle and Boss are among the favorites to win the second starting cornerback spot across from returning starter Jay’Vion Cole.
* American Samoa native and freshman defensive tackle Kaisi Lafitaga tackled running back Cornelius Warren III for a loss of 2 yards. Sixth-year defensive end Tre Smith also had a sack.
* Freshman offensive tackle and four-star recruit Malachi Joyner, who didn’t join the team until the summer, took second-team reps at right tackle. The 6-3, 297-pound Joyner was a part of a second-team offensive line that also included San Jose State transfer tackle Nate Hale, BYU transfer Jake Griffin, Hawaii product Javian Goo and Sione Tohi.
* Former Arizona Diamondbacks and MLB standout Junior Spivey, the father of Tre Spivey and Arizona freshman cornerback Kingston Spivey, attended practice.
* Scouts from Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets were in attendance.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports