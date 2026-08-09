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It finally happened. Younger bro got the best of big bro, even if it was only for one play.

In one of Arizona’s final team periods of its fourth practice of fall training camp on Sunday, Arizona freshman linebacker Dash Fifita intercepted UA star quarterback Noah Fifita.

With the offense’s heels in the end zone, the older Fifita stepped up in the pocket and fired a pass over the middle and Dash Fifita jumped up to make the interception in pass coverage.

Dash Fifita’s best play in training camp earned him a rowdy celebration from Arizona’s defense.

There were other noteworthy moments from Arizona’s fourth training camp session. Here are the latest notes and observations from a Sunday morning spent at Dick Tomey Practice Fields and Davis Sports Center.

* For the first time this training camp, the Wildcats held a one-on-one period between receivers and defensive backs. Freshman cornerback Xaier Hiler had a pass breakup against third-year receiver Brandon Phelps, who won the next rep. Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell beat Wyoming transfer cornerback Tyrese Boss, but Boss had a pass breakup on the next rep.

* Caleb “Jet” Smith got separation on a curl route against Northern Colorado safety transfer Cam Chapa in the one-on-one period. The 5-8, 167-pound Smith, who’s also taking reps at punt returner and kick returner, looks natural and mature for a freshman. Through the first four practices, Smith is one of the top non-transfer portal newcomers for the Wildcats.

* West Virginia transfer slot receiver Rodney Gallagher III caught a touchdown from Noah Fifita in the right corner of the end zone.