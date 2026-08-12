Arizona had a gap the size of Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith in the middle of its defense. Nebraska transfer Malcolm Hartzog is a part of the solution.
Hartzog is one of eight defensive backs the Wildcats added in the transfer portal earlier this year to bring depth to a defensive secondary that lost five starters, who are all currently in NFL training camps. Stukes, Johnson and Smith were selected in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft.
The aforementioned trio led one of the best passing defenses last season — a unit that finished seventh in college football in passing defense and first in turnover margin.
The Wildcats had more takeaways (31) than touchdowns allowed (28) and led the Big 12 in interceptions (22), which ranked second nationally. Arizona also led college football in takeaways per game (2.5) last season.
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More notably, Stukes, Johnson and Smith combined to play 6,700 snaps — all at Arizona — during their collegiate careers. Stukes and Johnson became first-team All-Big 12 selections, the first time Arizona had multiple defensive backs as first-team all-conference selections in the same season since 1972.
“Coming in to replace those guys, it’s going to be a lot,” Hartzog said. “But I’m ready for the challenge. Those guys, what they did here, they were pretty good. They were together for so many years and grew a relationship together. Me seeing that, knowing how they did it, it pushes me to want to overcome the stuff they did and push me to be on that level.”
Hartzog, a slot cornerback and safety, joins safety Daylen Austin (Oregon), cornerback Tyrese Boss (Wyoming), safety Cam Chapa (Northern Colorado), safety Lee Molette (UConn), cornerback Dwight Bootle (Charlotte), cornerback Zuri Watson (Howard) and safety Matai Tagoa'i (USC) as Arizona’s additions at defensive back via the transfer portal.
“Those guys are going to be good. I’m glad they joined me in the portal,” Hartzog said. “Seeing their skills and how they adapt to the culture here, they’re going to be a key part of the defense.”
The biggest surprise for Hartzog since coming out west to Tucson? It does rain in the desert.
“It’s the first time experiencing monsoon and things like that, the desert storms,” Hartzog said. “I like it a lot. It’s different, for sure. The people, the community, football, it’s different.”
‘The country life’
Arizona doesn’t often get players who hail from Mississippi — if ever.
Hartzog grew up in Silver Creek, Mississippi, a “small town with a population of like 200 people,” he said.
Silver Creek is south of Jackson and is a three-hour drive from Starkville (Mississippi State) and four-hour drive from Oxford (Ole Miss). Despite being in the heart of Rebel and Bulldog territory, Hartzog was a Georgia Bulldogs fan.
“Not much to do there but hang out with each other,” Hartzog said of Silver Creek. “Fish, ride four-wheelers, chill at each other’s cribs, ride bikes, stuff like that. I like those memories and the stuff I have out there. Growing up there, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Just a small town, country stuff, living out there with my family and friends. … The country life, the food, the people, it’s what I miss.”
Hartzog first started playing football in Prentiss, Mississippi, when he was in the second grade. Hartzog wanted no part of football initially.
“I hated it at first,” Hartzog said. “Getting the ball in my hands, feeling that joy of scoring touchdowns and getting interceptions and tackles. It made me fall in love with the game. I thank (my mom) for putting me out there on the field and getting me to where I am now.”
Hartzog prepped at Jefferson Davis County High School and became a three-star recruit. Hartzog signed with Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class over Ole Miss, South Alabama and Southern Miss. Hartzog was a part of the final recruiting class of the Scott Frost era at Nebraska. Former NFL head coach Matt Rhule has been Nebraska’s head coach since 2023, after Frost was fired following the Cornhuskers’ 1-2 start in 2022.
At Nebraska, Hartzog played 909 snaps at cornerback, 474 snaps at slot cornerback, 237 snaps at strong safety and 67 at free safety.
Hartzog “has played a ton of football at a high level from when he was at Nebraska,” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
Playing multiple positions in Nebraska’s defensive secondary, “it prepared me, learning the whole playbook,” Hartzog said.
“That’s what I like about playing different positions, you know the whole playbook,” he said. “You know where everybody is supposed to be and their responsibilities. Coming here, doing the same thing, it’s not new to me. I appreciate the coaches putting me in a position to be versatile.”
Arizona fourth-year safety Gavin Hunter said, “Having that versatility is only going to make us better and help us.”
Hartzog’s top moment had a game-sealing interception against Cincinnati, a team quarterbacked by Brendan Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech but isn’t playing this season as a result of violating the NCAA’s anti-gambling policy. The interception to beat Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City “felt unreal,” Hartzog said.
“There were a lot of emotions going on,” Hartzog said. “I was just happy to do that for my team and be in the Kansas City Chiefs stadium with the all fans who traveled down.”
Hartzog recorded 108 tackles, 4½ tackles for loss, 21 pass deflections and eight interceptions during his four-year career at Nebraska.
“I told him, ‘You’re going to have an opportunity match that next year,’” Gonzales said of Hartzog’s eight career interceptions. “If we can get some pressure on the quarterback, he’s really good in coverage.”
Hartzog envisioned finishing his career at Nebraska, but “I just wanted a new change of scenery and go somewhere to showcase my skills, especially in this conference, where they throw the ball a lot,” he said.
“I wanted to show my covering skills and get ready for the next level,” Hartzog added. “My time (at Nebraska), it made me who I am today. It got me to this point, being able to come here (to Arizona). The coaches, players, staff, they helped me be better on the field, off the field. I grew my character and discipline up there. Being here with these guys, I’m going to take it to another notch.”
For Arizona, “the coverage ability on the outside and the physical ability to come inside and fit the box, it was a no-brainer (to add Hartzog) — that with all the snaps and the experience,” said Arizona safeties coach Brett Arce.
‘Pit bull’
After Hartzog entered the transfer portal, Arizona was an easy sell for the fifth-year defensive back.
“The coaches they have, talking to them as a staff and hearing the goals they have in mind for me and the team, I felt like it was the place to be to grow my game and grow my knowledge of football,” Hartzog said. “Being coached by (Gonzales), it pushes me to be better every single day.”
Gonzales’ defensive principles “are just to go hard every single play and make a play. Feet on fire, get to the ball, get turnovers and he pushes to do that, to be the best defense in the nation,” said Hartzog.
The 5-8, 187-pound Hartzog has been known as “pit bull” by Arizona’s defensive backs and coaches.
“Shoot, that’s what we all call him, pit bull,” said Hunter.
“He’s a very elite guy that we feel comfortable putting him on anybody,” Hunter added. “He can cover anybody, he’s fast, he’s athletic, he’s quick and he’s smart. He’s got game experience at the highest level. He’s a guy that we have full belief in and we can’t wait for him to go out there and do his thing.”
Arce said, “Even though he is small in stature, he is big with his play.”
Arce compared Hartzog to former Arizona defensive back Martell Irby, a scrappy defensive back who played linebacker in the final stages of Arizona’s run to the Alamo Bowl in 2023. Irby “wasn’t the tallest guy, but was physical in the box.”
“(Hartzog) has those traits,” said Arce, who’s entering his sixth season coaching the Wildcats.
Naturally, Hartzog — who’s playing first-team reps at slot cornerback — will be compared to Stukes, his predecessor and second-round NFL Draft pick, who will likely start for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Stukes has about a 6-inch height advantage compared to Hartzog.
Hartzog overcomes his height disadvantage by “just putting himself in a good body position with his technique, his physical strengths, his athletic ability,” Arce said.
“He’s twitchy, got short-area quickness and he’s a long-speed guy, too, so even though he’s not tall, as long as he can put himself in the right positions — on top, underneath, outside or inside (coverages) — that’ll eliminate some of the height disadvantages,” Arce said.
Hartzog is aware of his height compared to Stukes, but “my instincts and knowing the game of football, versatility, playing different positions and techniques” are his biggest strengths.
“Stukes had all of those things, too, but he also had the height,” Hartzog said. “Those are my strengths, knowing the game of football and being fast and having instincts for football.”
Gonzales said Arizona’s defensive secondary has more speed compared to last season’s group.
“We do have some speed, for sure,” said Hartzog, who claimed to have posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds. “I do feel like I am the fastest. I take my speed very personal. I like to be the fastest and compete a lot.”
Hartzog will be a mainstay in Arizona’s defense, along with cornerback Jay’Vion Cole and likely Hunter, but who plays alongside him in the starting lineup remains a mystery.
Arizona is deploying multiple combinations at safety. Between the transfers and returners such as Hunter, third-year Iowa product Quinn Olson and former cornerback Johno Price, the Wildcats are mixing and matching safety tandems, “so that we can get different matchups until we get a group that sticks out and works together like the three-headed monster did last year,” Gonzales said.
“If we can have multiple pieces doing that, even better,” Gonzales said. "If we can get a rotation at safety, that will be a plus. I haven’t done that a whole lot in my career, but we’ve got plenty of talent.
“They just have to force me to want to play all of them.”
Extra points
– Hunter, on learning from Stukes, Johnson and Smith: “I could sit here and talk all day about those guys. On the field, the biggest thing I learned was how to be a pro. It doesn’t surprise me that they’re having success this early at the next level, because they’ve been living and operating like pros. They never got complacent. If Dalton had a 20-tackle game or if they became All-Big 12 guys, they came in here the same every single day. They were humble, they were hungry, guys that just wanted to play ball.”
– Arizona is hosting a "Meet the Cats" event on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Davis Sports Center. Players will be available for autographs, and fans can pick up a schedule poster for the 2026 season and take a picture with the Territorial Cup.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports