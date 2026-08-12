Hartzog is aware of his height compared to Stukes, but “my instincts and knowing the game of football, versatility, playing different positions and techniques” are his biggest strengths.

“Stukes had all of those things, too, but he also had the height,” Hartzog said. “Those are my strengths, knowing the game of football and being fast and having instincts for football.”

Gonzales said Arizona’s defensive secondary has more speed compared to last season’s group.

“We do have some speed, for sure,” said Hartzog, who claimed to have posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds. “I do feel like I am the fastest. I take my speed very personal. I like to be the fastest and compete a lot.”

Hartzog will be a mainstay in Arizona’s defense, along with cornerback Jay’Vion Cole and likely Hunter, but who plays alongside him in the starting lineup remains a mystery.

Arizona is deploying multiple combinations at safety. Between the transfers and returners such as Hunter, third-year Iowa product Quinn Olson and former cornerback Johno Price, the Wildcats are mixing and matching safety tandems, “so that we can get different matchups until we get a group that sticks out and works together like the three-headed monster did last year,” Gonzales said.

“If we can have multiple pieces doing that, even better,” Gonzales said. "If we can get a rotation at safety, that will be a plus. I haven’t done that a whole lot in my career, but we’ve got plenty of talent.

“They just have to force me to want to play all of them.”

Extra points