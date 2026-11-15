Arizona State raced out to a 23-point halftime lead Saturday and cashed it into a 58-21 win in front of 72,542 fans at Sun Devil Stadium.

A week after shocking No. 5 Oregon at Arizona Stadium, Arizona sputtered and struggled against its in-state rival.

“They played well. We played poorly. We coached poorly,” UA coach Rich Rodriguez said. “We can’t play poor and win — I’ve said that a lot this year. We didn’t have a very good game tonight. It was embarrassing. I’m not embarrassed of my players, I’m not embarrassed to be the coach; I’m embarrassed because we didn’t play our best game. I wish we would have.”

Arizona finishes the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-5 Pac-12 mark. Arizona State (10-2, 8-1) will host Stanford in the Pac-12 championship game Saturday.

The Wildcats will wait a week to hear their bowl fate. A return trip to Albuquerque for the New Mexico Bowl is a possibility. A trip to Shreveport, La., for the AdvoCare V100 Bowl or Dallas for the Heart of Dallas Bowl are also possibilities.

Rodriguez and the Wildcats won’t know for sure until matchups are announced Dec. 8. But for the next six days — and an entire offseason — they will stew over a second straight loss to the Sun Devils.

Arizona State wasted no time jumping on the Wildcats.

The Sun Devils hit a pair of field goals on their first two drives to go up 6-0. The UA then had a drive stall after Chris Young sacked Denker on third-and-nine.

ASU then marched 80 yards on seven plays and capped it off with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Kelly to Darwin Rogers to make it 13-0.