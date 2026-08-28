Not only has Fifita excelled on the field, he’s excelled off the field as the face of Arizona football and an ambassador of Tucson.

I’m a millennial Tucsonan, so I’ve seen several great Arizona quarterbacks over the years, including Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, Willie Tuitama and Khalil Tate. Those guys are all-timers, but Fifita is in a class of his own considering the on-the-field success, along with Fifita tripling down despite being a hot commodity in the transfer portal in the revenue-sharing and NIL era.

Fifita chose Arizona over and over again. It’s why he’s one of five senior quarterbacks at the FBS level who stayed at the same school and never entered the transfer portal.

Will he end up in New York to contend for a Heisman Trophy? Will Arizona have a magical run in 2026? We’re going to find out over the next few months. Will this season be a launching pad for Fifita to play in the NFL? I hope so. Fifita is an easy guy to root for — and I’m not just saying that because he’s the first Power 4 quarterback I’ve interviewed that is eye level with me. Fifita has a statue-worthy career, especially if he’s leading every passing statistic in UA history after this season.

If Fifita was 4 inches taller, maybe Arizona wouldn’t need to purchase billboards to push his Heisman campaign and folks around the country would give him more respect as a Heisman contender instead of giving the Arizona star (checks notes) seventh-best odds among Big 12 quarterbacks. Reminder: he’s the reigning first-team All-Big 12 quarterback.