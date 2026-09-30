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Arizona tight end Cole Rusk, who suffered an undisclosed injury in the Wildcats' nonconference home finale against Northern Illinois, is out for a second straight game.

In the initial Big 12 availability report this week, Rusk, defensive backs Daylen Austin, Dajon Hinton and defensive tackle Ezra Funa were listed as out for the Cincinnati game. Austin is out for the season.

Arizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson, tight end Shane King and linebackers Myron Robinson and Jabari Mann are questionable for Saturday.

Richardson has been out with a leg injury he suffered in the first quarter against BYU on Sept. 12. Before his injury, Richardson, was Arizona's top pass catcher.

King missed Arizona's nonconference finale against Washington State, which made the Wildcats play without their two top pass-catching tight ends. Fifth-year tight end Tyler Powell played 74 offensive snaps against WSU.