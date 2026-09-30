Added Gonzales: “They’re every bit as violent as BYU, but they just try and do it in space and you have to be a little bit of a better athlete than those guys. That’s the significant differences between the two, but they both run the ball tremendously.”

Running the ball effectively also opens up the possibility of play-action passes, and Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV, a transfer from Georgia Southern, has 397 yards and five touchdowns with a 75% completion rate on play-action passes this season.

“Clean eyes” is the best way to defend an offense that uses play-action at a premium.

“Our guys do a good job of eye discipline,” Gonzales said. “Almost too good sometimes.”

Running the football and play-action is how Cincinnati scored early against Arizona last season. The Bearcats ran the ball at will and scored on a passing touchdown when Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes “comes up to the line of scrimmage, because they had so much success running the football” and gave up a touchdown, Gonzales said.

“So if you’re running the football, play-action kills you,” Gonzales said. “If you can’t run the football, it’s easier to see those things. If we don’t allow them to run it, it makes it harder. But I think they’re really good.”

Arizona linebacker Everett Roussaw, who made his UA debut last week and forced a fumble after missing the first three games with an undisclosed injury, said the Bearcats “do a lot of great stuff, but we have this saying, ‘Faceless opponent.’ It doesn’t matter who we play, we try to go out and redline in it. … It’s about us at the end of the day. It’s us versus us.”