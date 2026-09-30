A: “I just loved practice. I loved watching games, and they won a ton of games. But I loved how they got after it in practice.

“You couldn't tell if they were the No. 1 team in the country or if they were the underdogs (or they were) ranked 500th in the country. They practiced exactly the same. It didn't matter if you were the fourth-year starter at shortstop or a freshman that was coming in. Every single guy went 100% and battled.”

What are one or two things you learned from your dad that you are still applying today?

A: “I think the toughness part was huge with him. When ... you think of the old Pac-12, you think of schools like Arizona, where we're at right now, and UCLA and Stanford. Washington was really never picked to win the Pac-12 ever. So we took it upon ourselves to be the tougher team and always had a chip on our shoulder.

“That's always stayed with me. Just outwork everybody and do the little things the right way.”

Eventually, you played for your dad at UW. What was that like?

A: “It was fun. There were some tough days, as you can imagine, when your dad's the head coach, and you have a tough day at the plate. It's not always the funnest to go home on a Sunday and have a family dinner. But I wouldn't trade it for the world.

“I had some opportunities to go elsewhere, but I wanted to play for him and try to get him to Omaha and win a national championship.”

When did you decide to transition from playing to coaching?